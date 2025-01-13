Department of Housing Preservation and Development celebrates accomplishments in ‘Where We Live NYC’ fair housing initiative

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development boasts accomplishments in building fair housing initiative with new progress report.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development shared its progress in an ambitious fair housing initiative, Where We Live NYC, which was first introduced in 2020 as a strategic roadmap to advance housing equity and combat systemic inequality.

The Where We Live NYC initiative was created to combat housing discrimination, facilitate equitable housing development, preserve affordable housing, prevent displacement, create more independent living options for people with disabilities and address the legacy of discrimination and segregation in neighborhoods.

The progress report reviews the six goals, 19 strategies, and 81 commitments outlined in the original plan.

Key achievements highlighted in the progress report include:

the expansion of the Homeowner Help Desk to assist 25,000 low-income homeowners at risk of displacement, offering financial and legal counseling to combat issues such as deed theft and foreclosure

passage of the “City of Yes for Housing Opportunity,” which aims to eliminate exclusionary zoning and is set to facilitate the construction of an additional 80,000 new homes in the next 15 years.

introduction of the Affordable Neighborhoods for New Yorkers tax incentive, passed by the New York State legislature in April 2024, promoting the inclusion of affordable and rent-stabilized housing in high-cost neighborhoods

Upgrades of apartment facilities, benefitting over 142,000 residents

Adolfo Carrion Jr., commissioner of HPD, said this report positively reflects the heart of their mission to make sure every New Yorker has a fair shot at safe, affordable housing.

“What’s more, we didn’t create this plan alone, it reflects extensive public engagement and a commitment to transparency,” Carrion said in a statement. “As of today, we’ve completed half of the commitments set out in 2020 and work is underway on over 90% – that’s not to say our work is anywhere near done, but we are delivering on the promise of creating a more equitable city. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, but we know there’s more work to do—and we’re ready for it.”

Looking ahead, HPD plans to release an updated fair housing plan in 2025, engage with community stakeholders through public workshops to review achievements and challenges, and further strengthen fair housing efforts.

A draft of the updated plan is expected in the summer of 2025, with a final plan to follow in the fall.

“While the road ahead may be difficult, we will never walk away from our responsibilities,” Carrion said.” Together, we will build a New York City where everyone has the opportunity to thrive in a safe, welcoming home in whichever neighborhood they choose.”