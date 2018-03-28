LATEST PAPER
Dog bites woman protecting children at Bronx playground, cops say

The dog's owner was charged with reckless endangerment, police said.

A dog attacked a woman inside the Eastchester Gardens playground on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

A 57-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being attacked by a dog inside a playground attached to a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development in the Bronx, police said.

The dog somehow got off its leash just before 3:10 p.m. and attacked the woman while she protected her grandchildren from the animal at the Eastchester Gardens playground in the Laconia neighborhood, according to an NYPD spokesman.

She suffered injuries to her ear and her hand, and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition, the spokesman said.

The dog's owner, 23-year-old Shannon Ingram, of the Bronx, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

The dog was expected to be taken to an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility as the investigation continues, the spokesman said.

 

