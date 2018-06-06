Domino Park, Williamsburg's new waterfront destination

Domino Park is part of the much-watched, long-awaited redevelopment of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Williamsburg.

Covering six acres along the East River and designed by James Corner Field Operations, the architecture firm behind the High Line, it opens June 10.

We got a sneak peek during a May 24 press preview; scroll down to take a look at amenities including an elevated walkway that repurposes parts of the factory, a playground and a Danny Meyer restaurant.

Sit by fountains as you gaze at Manhattan.

Domino Park offers views of the Williamsburg Bridge.

Original warehouse columns were left intact to serve as the frame for the park's 15-foot elevated walkway.

Yep, Fido gets a dog run too.

Domino Park offers choice views of the East River.

The children's play area at Domino Park.

The children's play area at the Domino Park.

Taco Cina, from restaurateur Danny Meyer, will serve up Mexican food -- and mixed drinks.

Grab a bite at Taco Cina, and then choose from an array of seating.

Tanks used to collect syrup at the Domino Sugar Refinery are used as a design element.

A walking path offers spots to stop and sit.