News

Domino Park, Williamsburg's new waterfront destination

By amNY.com staff

Updated June 6, 2018 12:01 AM

Domino Park is part of the much-watched, long-awaited redevelopment of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Williamsburg. Covering six acres along the East River and designed by James Corner Field Operations, the architecture firm behind the High Line, it opens June 10. We got a sneak peek during a May 24 press preview; scroll down to take a look at amenities including an elevated walkway that repurposes parts of the factory, a playground and a Danny Meyer restaurant.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Sit by fountains as you gaze at Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Domino Park offers views of the Williamsburg Bridge.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Original warehouse columns were left intact to serve as the frame for the park's 15-foot elevated walkway.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Yep, Fido gets a dog run too.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Domino Park offers choice views of the East River.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The children's play area at Domino Park.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The children's play area at the Domino Park.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Taco Cina, from restaurateur Danny Meyer, will serve up Mexican food -- and mixed drinks.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Grab a bite at Taco Cina, and then choose from an array of seating.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Tanks used to collect syrup at the Domino Sugar Refinery are used as a design element.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A walking path offers spots to stop and sit.

Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Domino Park in Williamsburg was revealed during a press event on May 24, 2018.

By amNY.com staff