East Flatbush, Brooklyn, fire sends baby to hospital in serious condition: FDNY

The baby appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Melissa Levin of Dix Hills, owner of Lice Tamers, screens Nicole Gellers hair for lice at Lice Tamers in Melville, March 24, 2015. Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Comic Con

A baby was in serious condition, and several other people injured, when a fire erupted inside an East Flatbush building afternoon, an FDNY spokesman said.

The blaze broke out in the three-story building on Church Avenue, near East 48th Street, just before 3 p.m., and was under control about 30 minutes later. The baby was taken to Kings County Hospital and appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

Four other adults were also take to Kings County with minor smoke inhalation, the spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.