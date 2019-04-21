Thousands of people donned their best bonnets and headed to Fifth Avenue on Sunday for the annual Easter parade.

The parade stepped off around 10 a.m. and stretched up Fifth Avenue from 49th to 57th streets.

The Easter parade has gained notability over the decades for participants' intricate bonnets and creative, colorful costumes.

Scroll down to check out some of the scenes from the 2019 celebration.

A seahorse floats down Fifth Avenue atop someone's head.

Pipe cleaners shaped into flowers decorate a woman's head.

These top hats were decked with mannequin heads with multicolored hair and their own hats.

A woman wears what might be the tallest Easter bonnet this year.

A paradegoer and his two dogs are dressed to the nines for Easter.

The Stonewall Uprising is celebrated in one hat made with Barbie dolls and photographs.

A geometric hat envelopes its wearer's head.

According to their hats, these paradegoers' heads are up in the clouds.

Someone decided to bring the Easter bunny with them with a caged rabbit hat.

In a sea of pink tinsel, a mustachioed man emerges.

The parade is more than just hats — it's about the whole look.

One man shows off his Easter fashion with a small, feathered hat.

"Madam Easter" and Yogi, a Chihuahua, pose at the Easter parade and bonnet festival.

Carrots dangle from one man's hat.

A group of flower-wearing celebrants gather outside St. Patrick's Cathedral.

People gather on Fifth Avenue to show off their very floral hats.

An Easter parade and bonnet festival participant shows off her festive hat.

A bouquet of flowers erupts from one woman's large bonnet.