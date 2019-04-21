News Easter parade in NYC: Pictures of the 2019 celebration in midtown By amNewYork Updated April 21, 2019 4:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Thousands of people donned their best bonnets and headed to Fifth Avenue on Sunday for the annual Easter parade. The parade stepped off around 10 a.m. and stretched up Fifth Avenue from 49th to 57th streets. The Easter parade has gained notability over the decades for participants' intricate bonnets and creative, colorful costumes. Scroll down to check out some of the scenes from the 2019 celebration. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A seahorse floats down Fifth Avenue atop someone's head. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Pipe cleaners shaped into flowers decorate a woman's head. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert These top hats were decked with mannequin heads with multicolored hair and their own hats. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A woman wears what might be the tallest Easter bonnet this year. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A paradegoer and his two dogs are dressed to the nines for Easter. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The Stonewall Uprising is celebrated in one hat made with Barbie dolls and photographs. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A geometric hat envelopes its wearer's head. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert According to their hats, these paradegoers' heads are up in the clouds. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Someone decided to bring the Easter bunny with them with a caged rabbit hat. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert In a sea of pink tinsel, a mustachioed man emerges. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The parade is more than just hats — it's about the whole look. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert One man shows off his Easter fashion with a small, feathered hat. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert "Madam Easter" and Yogi, a Chihuahua, pose at the Easter parade and bonnet festival. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Carrots dangle from one man's hat. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A group of flower-wearing celebrants gather outside St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert People gather on Fifth Avenue to show off their very floral hats. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert An Easter parade and bonnet festival participant shows off her festive hat. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert A bouquet of flowers erupts from one woman's large bonnet. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Keith Haring-inspired hat during the Easter parade and bonnet festival. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYCParticipants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in their fanciest hats for the Easter parade and bonnet festival. NYPD ramps up security outside churches after Sri Lanka bombingsExplosions at three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka killed 207 and injured 450, according to reports. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.