Votes cast in the race for New York City mayor earlier this month included a who’s who of notable names, including a Yankee, a superhero, a Jedi, and Queen Bey herself.
The city’s Board of Elections released a full list Wednesday of votes tallied in the mayoral election, revealing more than 22,000 write-ins.
Although none of the candidates were close to surpassing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tally of nearly 760,000, there were some noteworthy — if not honorable — mentions during this election cycle.
Here are some of the more curious names New Yorkers vouched for, in descending order of votes:
Michael Bloomberg: 957
Hillary Clinton: 240
Christine Quinn: 195
Barack Obama (includes one misspelled vote): 45
Donald Trump: 22
Aaron Judge (Yankees outfielder): 10
Stephen Colbert: 7
Beyoncé: 5
Chirlane McCray: 2
Big Bird: 1
David Bowie: 1
Donald Duck: 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi: 1
Ed Koch: 1
Jon Snow: 1
Tony Stark (aka “Iron Man”): 1
Jon Stewart: 1
Adam West: 1
