Votes cast in the race for New York City mayor earlier this month included a who’s who of notable names, including a Yankee, a superhero, a Jedi, and Queen Bey herself.

The city’s Board of Elections released a full list Wednesday of votes tallied in the mayoral election, revealing more than 22,000 write-ins.

Although none of the candidates were close to surpassing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tally of nearly 760,000, there were some noteworthy — if not honorable — mentions during this election cycle.

Here are some of the more curious names New Yorkers vouched for, in descending order of votes:

Michael Bloomberg: 957

Hillary Clinton: 240

Christine Quinn: 195

Barack Obama (includes one misspelled vote): 45

Donald Trump: 22

Aaron Judge (Yankees outfielder): 10

Stephen Colbert: 7

Beyoncé: 5

Chirlane McCray: 2

Big Bird: 1

David Bowie: 1

Donald Duck: 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi: 1

Ed Koch: 1

Jon Snow: 1

Tony Stark (aka “Iron Man”): 1

Jon Stewart: 1

Adam West: 1