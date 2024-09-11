NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine march in the San Gennaro Grand Procession.

Get your gabagool on and celebrate so much that is Italian as the world-famous Feast of San Gennaro returns to Little Italy on Thursday.

Now in its 98th year, the Feast of San Gennaro 2024 will be in Little Italy from Thursday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 22, dazzling the streets with traditional Italian music, food, performances, and so much more for New Yorkers and tourists to enjoy.

Thousands of free cannoli

This year, feast goers will enjoy a Cannoli Carts tour on Mulberry Street, between Houston and Prince Streets. In celebration of the new podcast, “The Godfather: A Film We Can’t Refuse,” Audible, in collaboration with famous Ferrara’s Bakery, will serve up 2,000 free Ferrara cannolis at the feast on Sept. 13, 4 to 8 p.m., an Sept. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.

The free cannolis will feature a hand-dipped chocolate shell, orange cream and studded mini chocolate chips. Yum!

One of the world’s most famous and historic festivals, the feast celebrates the life of San Gennaro of Naples, who was Bishop of Benevento, a city just northeast of Naples, Italy.

The Food Network’s Anne Burrell, host of “Worst Cooks in America” is this year’s Grand Marshal, a fitting choice for a festival that is so integrated with an array food and culinary delights.

Burrell, according to feast organizers, “prides herself on creating rustic Italian dishes,” made with simple and pure ingredients.

History of the feast

Tens of thousands of people make the trip to Little Italy to enjoy the ever-popular feast, dine on classic Italian dishes — including pizza! — play games and, most importantly, pay tribute to San Gennaro.

It all started at the turn of the 20th century, when Italian immigrants settled on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Keep with tradition, the immigrants from Naples had a one-day block party in 1926 that continued year after year.

Today, the popular festival is an 11-day event takes place through 11 blocks of Little Italy. Sept. 19, the anniversary of San Gennaro’s martyrdom, falls in the middle of the 11-day festival.

What to expect at the San Gennaro Festival in NYC this year

Highlights of the feast:

Blessing of the Strands: Sept. 12; 6 p.m. Johnny Mandolin & Friends will open the festival, followed by the Blessing of the Strands at 6pm.

The Grand Procession: Sept. 14, 2 p.m. See floats, enjoy music and meet the statue of San Gennaro honoring the armed forces.

Karaoke Night: Sept. 17, 1-10 p.m. Show off your vocal skills at this fun talent show!

Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples: Sept. 19, 6 p.m.; Church of the Most Precious Blood, 113 Baxter St. A religious procession with the statue of San Gennaro.

What you need to know about visiting the San Gennaro Festival in NYC

Where is the San Gennaro Festival located?

The San Gennaro Festival in NYC is located in Little Italy, Manhattan, on Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Streets and on Hester Street between Baxter and Centre Streets, and Grand Street between Baxter Street and Centre Market Place.

When is the festival?

The festival runs Sept. 12 to 22.

What does the feast celebrate?

The feast celebrates the patron saint of Naples, Italy, San Gennaro.

Read more about the Feast of San Gennaro online at sangennaronyc.org.