Travel to Finland and Tokyo this weekend without leaving Soho

A portal to Finland is opening this weekend in Soho.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Travel to Finland and Tokyo without leaving Manhattan.

Travel to Finland:

Experience Finland in the heart of New York this weekend at The Finnish Long Drink pop up in Soho from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29.

Long drink originated in Finland in 1952 for the Summer Games in Helsinki, in a period of recovery from World War II. It became one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in Finland.

According to the beverage’s website, “wanting to welcome global visitors, but concerned with how to serve them drinks fast enough, the government commissioned the creation of a refreshing and revolutionary new liquor drink.”

Now, 70 years later, this beverage was brought to America. The Finnish Long Drink is inviting New Yorkers to have a taste of Finland.

At the pop up, visitors will have the chance to immerse themselves deep in Finnish-inspired spa experience, with a dry sauna, cold plunge and a traditional Finnish country cottage.

Visitors will first immerse in the sauna for muscle relaxation and skin rejuvenation. After, an outdoor cold plunge for added health benefits. At the cottage, visitors will have a taste of the Long Drink.

The pop up is open and free to those 21 years of age and older. IDs will be required to enter. No registration necessary.

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024 to Sunday, June 29th, 2024

Where: 433 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Travel to Tokyo:

SushiDelic, a Japanese Kawaii dining experience is celebrating its first anniversary.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda (only on Friday) and two Monster Girls.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to experience Japanese culture with a variety of immersive activities.

On Thursday, from 9 to 11 p.m. a dance party celebration will be held with kawaii-inspired music while sipping soju and sake-based cocktails.

On Friday, starting at 5 p.m. visitors will indulge in sweets, Tokyo bites and cocktails, a music performance by Monster Girls and Delic Girls, afterwards birthday cake and Furumai Sake will be served with a side of a live DJ performance.

On Sunday, June 30th, from noon to 6 p.m. check out the Sushi tower and a cupcake deco set. The Delic Girls and Monster Girls will have a class on cake decoration. For those who wish to commemorate the occasion with a souvenir, tattoo stickers will be available.

When: Thursday, June 27th, 2024 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28th, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30th, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Where: 177 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10013