Fire breaks out inside Brooklyn restaurant, no injuries reported

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters battled a fire at Caribbean Restaurant, located at 116 Kingston Ave., in Crown Heights Saturday

A fire broke out inside a restaurant in Crown Heights on Saturday.

Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through a restaurant located at 116 Kingston Ave. at around 1 p.m. on July 7.

Units from the 38 Battalion arrived on the scene and had to contend with heavy smoke emanating from a Caribbean restaurant on the first floor of the three-story building. Several apartments are located above the restaurant. 

Firefighters searched both the restaurant and apartments. There were no injuries.

Division 15 placed the fire under control at 1:45 p.m. The FDNY Fire Marshals Office has yet to determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

