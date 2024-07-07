Fire breaks out inside Brooklyn restaurant, no injuries reported

A fire broke out inside a restaurant in Crown Heights on Saturday.
Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through a restaurant located at 116 Kingston Ave. at around 1 p.m. on July 7.
Units from the 38 Battalion arrived on the scene and had to contend with heavy smoke emanating from a Caribbean restaurant on the first floor of the three-story building. Several apartments are located above the restaurant.
Firefighters searched both the restaurant and apartments. There were no injuries.
Division 15 placed the fire under control at 1:45 p.m. The FDNY Fire Marshals Office has yet to determine the cause and origin of the fire.