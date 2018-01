Just a minute after midnight, the city’s first baby of the New Year was born.

A baby girl, named Ariana, was born at 12:01 a.m. at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Andrew Rubin said.

She weighs four pounds and 11.5 ounces, and is 18 inches long.

Both Ariana and her mother, Tania Shirin, 25, were doing well, Rubin said.