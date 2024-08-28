Flatiron District 2-alarm fire tears through diner and exercise studio

A Flatiron district fitness studio owner recounted on Wednesday the terrifying moment a 2-alarm fire tore through his business as he was still inside.

A Flatiron District fitness studio owner recounted on Wednesday the terrifying moment that a 2-alarm fire tore through his business while he was still inside.

According to FDNY sources, firefighters raced to 16th Street and 6th Avenue at around 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 28 as smoke enveloped the street. The inferno emanated from the Hollywood Diner, the FDNY said, and in less than 20 minutes progressed to a two-alarm fire.

Billy Macagnone, owner of Body Evolutions, a fitness studio located directly above the eatery, told amNewYork Metro that he had just finished an exercise class when the restaurant owner from downstairs came running inside.

“He came running in and said, ‘Does anyone smell smoke, does anyone smell smoke?’ He is looking frantic,” Macagnone recalled. “Like two minutes later, all of a sudden, smoke started coming out of the wall, and it was from where the grease trap is. There’s a smokestack that goes up the side of the building. It got so dark and smoky fast. I grabbed whatever I could and ran out.”

Macagnone explained that firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes. The first responders raced inside and shattered several windows in order to ventilate the building.

“Soon as you smell all that smoke coming in quick, you just think, that’s it. There’s nothing more important than your life. Just get out. I grabbed whatever I could have. My keys are still up there,” Macagnone said.

The FDNY reported that 106 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital. No civilians were reportedly harmed.

The fire was placed under control at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Macagnone said he had set up shop at the Flatrion District location just eight months ago and believes his fitness equipment suffered extensive damage. Even so, he says he is just happy nobody was harmed.

“I have brand new machines in there. At least about $150,000 worth of machines. They’re probably all damaged with water and smoke,” Macagnone said. “Thank God we’re all out. We’re fine.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be determined by the FDNY Marshals.