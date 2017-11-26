A woman who was the subject of an NYPD vice operation fell Saturday evening from the third floor of a building and died, police said.

The Queens North Vice Enforcement Division, which investigates human trafficking, prostitution and internet crimes against children, was conducting an operation on 40th Road in Flushing around 7:30 p.m., police said.

When they tried to gain access to the woman’s third-floor apartment, officers saw her fall from a window and land on the sidewalk, the NYPD said. Her head and body were severely injured, they said.

Emergency personnel took her to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where she died, police said.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is investigating. The medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.

Police are withholding identification of the victim until her family has been notified.