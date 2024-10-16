A man sleeps on a sidewalk in the Garment District on Oct. 15, 2024. The neighborhood continues to see street residents, many of them on drugs, loitering around the community.

Two years after amNewYork Metro first reported on the Garment District’s rampant and dangerous drug epidemic, locals say the quality of life issues have only further deteriorated.

In the summer of 2022, residents and workers of the Midtown neighborhood sounded the alarm, painting a bleak picture of open-air drug use. Now, in the fall of 2024, locals say that the Garment District remains in tatters long after the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of tourism to one of the most desired visiting spots in the Big Apple nestled snugly between Madison Square Garden and Times Square.

Workers who make their living by selling apparel to affluent clientele say their businesses have taken a dramatic hit over the last several years due to sidewalk stoners slumping in area vestibules and hunkering in the darkness of the sidewalk sheds.

Carlos Hernandez stood in the New York Lace & Fabric storefront located on West 37th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, looking out of the window of the business where he works while describing the grim culture and the devastation it has wrought not only on the shop, but also around the neighborhood.

“It’s every day. Sometimes they have the needle in the chest and in the arm. You know, people from different countries they come to visit New York and they see all these kinds of things. I say, ‘oh my god,’ so the tourists must be shocked,” Hernandez said. “You come to New York to see that kind of thing?”

Hernandez says he is not just concerned about the impact it is having on his business and quality of life in the area, but also on the physical and mental harm it is having on those abusing the substances — stating that it is hard to watch New Yorkers wallow in pain and deteriorate before his eyes.

“They don’t look good at all,” Hernandez said. “But what can we do? We can’t do anything. The only ones is the government but they don’t want to do anything.”

The uptick in public drug use is not just anecdotal.

Police, who say they have been using their resources to try and curb the scourge, have reported a 27% increase in drug-related arrests so far this year when compared to the same time last year. As of Oct. 16, according to NYPD statistics, cops in the Midtown South Precinct have made 1,231 narcotic arrests, compared to 973 in 2023.

Overall, criminal court summons have also spiked by 37%, with 2024 seeing 4,619 tickets issued compared to 3,371 in 2023.

With both police and business owners having their hands full with what has evolved into a humanitarian crisis at the center of one of the most expensive cities in the world, the Garment District Alliance says they are calling on lawmakers to take action, calling it imperative.

“The disorder in Midtown Manhattan is the result of failed public policies, and it is critical that these policies be addressed immediately,” said Garment District Alliance President Barbara A. Blair. “The alliance has been actively working with a broad consortium of New York City agencies to address these conditions; however, it is imperative that there is legislative reform at both the city and state levels. The New York State Legislature and New York City Council must revisit the policies that have decriminalized minor offenses, passed onerous discovery laws, and allowed open needle possession.”

“Additionally, they must support [Queens] Assembly Member [Edward] Braunstein’s A7827 proposal, which seeks to address underserved mental illness in the public realm and ensure the safety and wellbeing of tenants, businesses, and visitors throughout our entire city. Failure to mandate the concept of ‘fair share’ in the citing of harm reduction, shelters, and other social service entities adds to the problem in Midtown West and other neighborhoods. Moreover, passing laws at a city level with no meaningful enforcement mechanism has brought us to this place,” Blair added.