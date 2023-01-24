Giants QB and former 3rd-round pick Davis Webb could transition to coaching

The New York Giants will have a big decision to make at quarterback this offseason as they try to lock in a new contract with their former first-round pick Daniel Jones. However, there may be other moves happening in the quarterback room as Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that backup Davis Webb has expressed interest in transitioning to coaching.

Giants’ backup QB Davis Webb, who was offered Buffalo’s QB coach job last off-season, has expressed interest in starting the transition from player to coach. After securing his first NFL start this season, Webb will consider making the jump to coaching for the right opportunity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

Webb was the Giants’ third-round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft and despite being called a “young Eli Manning” by then-teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Webb saw no snaps with the Giants. After head coach Ben McAdoo was fired, Webb was then waived by the Giants at the end of the season.

He spent the 2018 season on the Jets’ practice squad and spent the better part of the next three seasons on the Bills’ practice squad before returning to the Giants this season, making him the consummate New York quarterback.

Now, at just 28 years old, it seems that Webb is open to moving to a new role as a coach. It’s a position he wasn’t quite ready to entertain when the Bills offered him the quarterback coaching job earlier this summer.

“The main thing is that you have two contracts to keep playing: here and Buffalo,” Webb said during a sitdown with amNewYork this August at camp. “To walk away from that and kind of not knowing how that will play out will be regrettable by the time you turn 30, 40, or 50. You can coach until you are old. Pete Carroll is getting older and there are a lot of coaches who have coached a long, long time. I’m not saying that I’m going to do that, but that’s always going to be there. Playing won’t be.”

The decision to come back and play led Webb to his first-ever start in Week 18 of this season. While the Giants lost 22-16 to the Eagles, Webb completed 23-of-40 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, while also adding 41 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Now that he’s a free agent, it seems as though Webb is preparing for the next step in his career.

“I think exhausting as much as I can, and putting in the best I have until they tell me I’m done is the best way to do it.”

If no team comes calling with an enticing offer that may be the signal to Webb that he’s exhausted as much as he can as a player.

In the event that he does decide to step away from playing the game, it’s possible a role would be open for him at either of his old teams. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are both interviewing for head coaching jobs this offseason. Should either land a gig, it’s possible their teams could promote from within, opening another opportunity for Webb as a quarterbacks coach.

Now, he may be ready to jump at that new challenge.

For more Giants coverage, like this Davis Webb article visit AMNY Sports