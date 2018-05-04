A Queens third-grader is in the running to have her artwork featured on Google’s homepage, the company announced Friday.

Chloe Chan, an 8-year-old at PS 188Q Kingsbury in Hollis Hills, is the New York State winner of the “Doodle 4 Google” competition, which asked students across the country in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit artwork based on the prompt “What inspires me.” She is among 53 local winners, one from each state, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam, who are advancing to the national contest.

Chloe, who is one of the youngest winners, submitted a drawing of a doctor and her tools.

“I am inspired by the work of caring doctors because they help people and children who are sick,” Chloe said in a statement. “When I grow up, I want to be a doctor so I can help people.”

The winners were selected by a group of guest judges, including actor Neil Patrick Harris and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Their submissions will be put online for public voting to select five finalists between May 7 and 18. The final winner will be chosen by Google on June 8, the company said.

The winner’s work will appear on Google’s homepage and the student will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology grant for their school or a nonprofit of their choice and a trip to Google’s headquarters.