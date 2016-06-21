Guns, rifles found during Holland Tunnel traffic stop, Port Authority says

The Port Authority said the vehicle was pulled over for a cracked windshield.

Three people were arrested near the Holland Tunnel on Tuesday after numerous loaded weapons were discovered inside their vehicle, a Port Authority spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the trio was stopped at the New Jersey toll plaza around 7:40 a.m. after police noticed the vehicle had a cracked windshield. It wasn’t immediately clear which direction the vehicle was headed.

Upon further investigation, police found a cache of rifles and handguns, some of them loaded, the spokesman said. Bulletproof vests were also discovered, according to published reports.

Two men in their 50s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene, according to the Port Authority.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.