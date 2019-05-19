LATEST PAPER
Teen shot and killed outside Harlem apartment complex, police say

Officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting outside the St. Nicholas Houses around 9:35 p.m.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and

Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed outside 230 West 131st St. in Harlem on Friday night. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
A 15-year-old boy was shot dead outside a Harlem housing development on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in the vicinity of the St. Nicholas Houses at 230 W. 131st St. at about 9:35 p.m., according to police.

When they arrived, they found the teen, Jeremiah Draper, who lived within the complex, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the boy dead at the scene, according to police.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

