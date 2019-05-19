News Teen shot and killed outside Harlem apartment complex, police say Officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting outside the St. Nicholas Houses around 9:35 p.m. Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed outside 230 West 131st St. in Harlem on Friday night. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated May 19, 2019 11:15 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 15-year-old boy was shot dead outside a Harlem housing development on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in the vicinity of the St. Nicholas Houses at 230 W. 131st St. at about 9:35 p.m., according to police. When they arrived, they found the teen, Jeremiah Draper, who lived within the complex, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Emergency medical workers pronounced the boy dead at the scene, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.