Hillary Clinton changes logo to support gay marriage

Hillary Clinton changed her Twitter avatar in favor of marriage equality as the Supreme Court hears arguments about gay marriage. Photo Credit: Donny Tsang, 2015

Hillary Clinton tweeted on Tuesday support for gay marriage and changed her logo with a rainbow as the Supreme Court hears a case that could make gay marriage a federal case.

“Every loving couple & family deserves to be recognized & treated equally under the law across our nation. #LoveMustWin #LoveCantWait,” Clinton tweeted, and signed it with an “H” (meaning it came straight from Clinton herself).

While Clinton has personally supported gay marriage for a number of years, the issue is not without controversy for her: In 2014, she said gay marriage is an issue for states. In 1996, her husband enacted the Defense of Marriage Act, which allowed states to deny gay couples the right to marry.

In this campaign, however, Clinton has been vocal about gay rights. On April 16, she said she supported the equal marriage rights as a constitutional right, and she mentioned gay rights at last week’s Women in the World summit, where she gave her first major speech as a presidential candidate.

“We move forward when gay and transgender women are embraced as colleagues and friends, not fired from their jobs because of who they love,” Clinton said last week.

Clinton’s campaign announcement video prominently featured a gay couple, who later invited Clinton to their wedding.