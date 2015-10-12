Hispanic Society of America to be given $1.4 million Tuesday

The Hispanic Society of America — the free upper Manhattan museum and reference library devoted to the arts and cultures of Spain, Latin America and Portugal — got a financial boost Tuesdaytoward its renovation in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month.

About $1.4 million in funds from the New York City Council and Department of Cultural Affairs will be presented at the Beaux Arts/American Renaissance complex this morning to help complete the Society’s next phase of renovations, which include replacement of the main building’s roof and refurbishment of the interior. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the New York City Council and the Office of the Manhattan Borough president have already contributed $2,250,000 to this phase of the Society’s “Master Plan.”

The Hispanic Society, at 613 W. 155th St., was founded in 1904 by Archer M. Huntington to advance the study and appreciation of Hispanic art, literature and culture. While best known for its stunning masterwork paintings by El Greco, Velazquez, Goya and Sorolla, it also houses impressive collections of decorative arts (furniture, pottery, tile work and gold and silversmithery), manuscripts and maps, and sculptures by Pedro de Mena and Luisa Roldan, and Latin American paintings by Vazquez, Lopez de Atreaga, Rodriguez Juarez and Jose Campeche.