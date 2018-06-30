LATEST PAPER
Man wanted in connection to Harlem hit-and-run collisions that sent 10 to hospital, police say

The driver abandoned his car and fled on foot after a second series of collisions.

Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a series of hit-and-run collisions in Harlem that sent 10 people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was speeding in a stolen muscle car when he crashed into two vehicles in the vicinity of West 129th Street and Eighth Avenue shortly before 6:45 p.m. Friday, police said. He had commandeered the car, left unattended with keys in the ignition, only minutes earlier outside the Rangel House in Washington Heights.

A few minutes after fleeing the site of the first collision, the man lost control of his car and collided with five others, according to the NYPD. He then abandoned his ride and fled on foot, entering the 125th Street subway station for the A and D trains, where surveillance footage captured his likeness.

Occupants of all seven vehicles — seven drivers and three passengers, including an 8-year-old girl — were transported by paramedics to Harlem Hospital, officials said. Three were treated for neck and back pain, but there were no serious injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a man in his 20s, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen shirtless and wearing distinctively patterned pants.

Potential witnesses are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).  

