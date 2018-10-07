LATEST PAPER
Hollywood Play, Brooklyn hip-hop artist, fatally shot outside Queens bar, police say

The 35-year-old was hosting a birthday party at the Tavern Lounge, according to his Instagram account.

Rapper Hollywood Play was standing outside the Tavern Lounge Sunday morning when he was fatally shot in the neck and leg, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Brooklyn hip-hop artist who goes by the name Hollywood Play was gunned down in front of a Queens bar early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose name is Frank Snyder, was outside the Tavern Lounge at 97-07 Jamaica Ave. around 3 a.m. on Sunday, when a person in a passing dark-colored sedan shot at people on the sidewalk. Snyder was struck in the neck and leg, police said. 

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. 
No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

Snyder was hosting a birthday party at the lounge that night, according to his last Instagram post.

Fans mourned the rapper in the comments.

“What you did for ppl in the community was priceless. Your ambition & drive for this music was impeccable. You helped so many & you’ll truly be missed,” wrote one fan.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
 

