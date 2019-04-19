News Homeless Girl Scout troop to sell cookies at Kellogg's NYC Cafe in Union Square Troop 6000 sold 36,000 boxes at its inaugural cookie sale in 2018. Girls from Troop 6000 will be back at Kellogg's NYC Cafe to sell cookies next week. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 19, 2019 12:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The troop of homeless Girl Scouts who captivated New Yorkers last year will be selling cookies again in Union Square next week. Troop 6000 will hold its cookie sale at Kellogg’s NYC Cafe, where members had their successful inaugural sale last year. Long lines quickly formed as news spread about the troop, and the girls ended up selling 36,000 boxes. This year, the troop has a goal of selling 60,000 boxes. The girls will be at the store from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 22 to April 26. The troop started at a homeless shelter in Queens in 2017, but grew to include hundreds of girls at 15 shelters across the five boroughs, the city announced last year. The troop is led by women and mothers also living in homeless shelters and holds meetings every week at the participating shelters. A portion of the cookie sale proceeds will help members of Troop 6000 go to summer camp, a spokeswoman for the troop said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.