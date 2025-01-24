A new horror/comedy film will be making its premiere at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) next month.

Written and directed by Tate Hoffmaster, “Pizza Guy 8” is a horror meta-comedy that explores the story of a pizza boy who is down on his luck and ends up going on a killing spree. However, when he finds out he’s in a movie, the pizza boy must escape his murderous fate.

“I like the idea of heyoka – a joke that mirrors what is being taken too seriously. This movie reminds the viewer it’s not real and it’s not perfect. To let loose while viewing and to remember a movie is only a piece of time to be observed and experienced. Not to say there isn’t a message,” said Hoffmaster. “As film becomes increasingly monopolized, ideals become homogenized. We need films with different moral compasses. Films that remind us of community and that, at the end of the day, the world is not about products. A good movie makes you want to go out and live.”

This is Hoffmaster’s second feature film, which was co-produced by Brooklyn-based director Dylan Mars Greenberg. The film features Lisa Gaye, Lloyd Kaufman and Amanda Flowers, as well as an appearance from cult favorite band Crazy and the Brains as themselves.

“In respect to my first movie, we didn’t shoot this all in one go with pick ups. We shot over multiple weekends over a year in both Lancaster, PA and New York City. I worked closely with my friend Dylan Mars Greenberg. She helped produce the film, shoot it, act in it, edit it and so much more. And then the film staying growing, Dylan helped me crowdfund the film with the producing help of Michelle Nessk and her debut feature with advice from Addison Benek,” said Hoffmaster. “It was a success and through more connections we brought on talent like Lisa Gaye David “the Rock” Nelson Purple Pam and more! We employed more filmmaking techniques and were able to make a much larger film than expected! This was a much more ambitious project than the first and I still had fun with friends. I think it shows!”

“Pizza Guy 8” will premiere on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in MoMI’s Redstone Theater, where both Hoffmaster and Greenberg will be in attendance. There will be a Q&A with Hoffmaster following the film.