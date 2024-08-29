See the latest plans for proposed casino at Hudson Yards

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The team behind a proposed casino in Hudson Yards released new renderings of the possible project.

The renderings, which Related Companies/Oxford Properties Group and Wynn Resorts released on Aug. 28, show what the casino complex — sometimes called Wynn New York City—would look like if built over the Western Rail Yard, an undeveloped section of Hudson Yards.

Included in the renderings is a nearly 2-minute animated walking tour along the High Line that shows how the proposal would look within the community.

The developers released initial renderings earlier this year. However, this newest rendering release, as well as the animated video, show the project in more detail — especially how its proposed 5.6-acre public park will fit into the neighborhood.

The developers said the park, dubbed Hudson Green, is poised to be the project’s centerpiece, though a full-service casino is still planned.

Jeff Blau, CEO of Related, described the planned features of the sprawling green space, which is just one aspect of the $12 billion project that would be constructed close to NYC’s High Line.

“At the center of it all is Hudson Green, a 5.6-acre rolling green park with incredible river vistas, hundreds of trees for hot summer days, gardens, a playground and a dog park,” Blau said. “We truly believe it will be an oasis that becomes the new calling card of the neighborhood. In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing more details of the extensive, long-term economic and community benefits our vision for Hudson Yards and Wynn New York City will bring to New York.”

Blau added that the project’s next phase includes creating more jobs, housing and “much-needed” revenue for local government.

“The next phase of Hudson Yards is a $12 billion total project investment in New York’s future that, if approved by City and State officials, will create tens of thousands of jobs, 1,500 units of housing including hundreds of new affordable apartments, and billions in much-needed revenue for the city and state,” he said.

Hudson Yards casino opposition remains strong

Despite the release of the eye-catching, detailed video, community opposition to the casino remains strong.

Protect the High Line is a campaign that opposes the current plans for development in the area. The campaign’s organizers did not hold back their thoughts on the project’s latest developments on X.

“The latest spin from Related & Wynn about their casino project gets six Pinocchios and confirms our worst fears,” the group posted.

Earlier this month, Protect the High Line announced that it had collected over 1,000 supporters who oppose Related’s plans.

“The community is rapidly galvanizing to make their voices heard, and at the grassroots neighborhood level, we have yet to run into a single person that welcomes a development plan that impinges on the High Line experience and reduces the commitment to housing on the site,” Alan van Capelle, executive director of Friends of the High Line, said.

Meanwhile, in addition to the new renderings, Related announced an updated website with testimonials supporting their casino project.

Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference, gave a one-minute testimony on Related’s site in support of the project.

“Wynn New York City will add to the great diversity that is already here. There’s a need for so many career opportunities, and they have made a commitment that they would work with community groups, not just for present, but for future. To me, Hudson Yards would be the perfect place. It’s already vibrant and I think Wynn New York City would enhance the area at Hudson Yards.”