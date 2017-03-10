Jewish center in Brooklyn receives bomb threat, NYPD says

The bomb threat was sent by text message, police said.

A Jewish center in Brooklyn received a bomb threat Friday morning, police said.

The threat was made to the Jewish Association Services inside 1090 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood, police said. It was sent via a text message at about 8:45 a.m., they said.

The day before, the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights received a hoax threat by email, and on Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in Manhattan was the target of a threat.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued a joint statement Friday announcing an increase in the reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction for the hate crimes.

The reward was raised from $5,000 to $20,000.

“I’m proud to join forces with the governor as we work with our local, state and federal partners in law enforcement to see that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice,” de Blasio said.

“We have zero tolerance for intolerance, and I encourage all New Yorkers to report any instance of hate, bias or discrimination,” Cuomo said.

More than 100 alleged hate crimes have been reported in New York City in 2017, many of which have been directed at the Jewish community. There have also been multiple waves of threats to Jewish community centers across the country since January.

Local and national officials have denounced the threats and called for investigations to catch those responsible. One arrest was made on March 3, but the individual is not believed to be responsible for all the threats.