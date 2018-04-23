News Kennedy Airport soars to second busiest hub nationwide over spring travel season More people passed through Queens than any airport other than Los Angeles. John F. Kennedy International Airport, shown in 2016, was the nation's second busiest hub over the spring travel season. Photo Credit: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 23, 2018 11:23 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email John F. Kennedy International Airport reached new heights this spring as more than 2.8 million passengers traveled through the busy hub, according to data released Monday by the Transportation Security Administration. JFK came in as the second busiest airport nationwide, behind Los Angeles International (with more than 3.8 million passengers) and ahead of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (with just over 2.5 million people). The data tracked passengers from March 15 to April 15. Newark Liberty International saw more than 1.9 million passengers that month, but LaGuardia Airport didn’t even make the top 10. According to the TSA, more than 72 million people flew out of the country’s airports from March to April, nearly a 5 percent increase over the same period last year. And they brought with them about 45 million bags (and one can only imagine how much in extra bag fees). But don’t fear the crowds: The agency said more than 95 percent of people waited less than 20 minutes to be screened by the TSA. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.