Kennedy Airport soars to second busiest hub nationwide over spring travel season

More people passed through Queens than any airport other than Los Angeles.

John F. Kennedy International Airport, shown in 2016, was the nation's second busiest hub over the spring travel season. Photo Credit: Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Alison Fox
John F. Kennedy International Airport reached new heights this spring as more than 2.8 million passengers traveled through the busy hub, according to data released Monday by the Transportation Security Administration.

JFK came in as the second busiest airport nationwide, behind Los Angeles International (with more than 3.8 million passengers) and ahead of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (with just over 2.5 million people). The data tracked passengers from March 15 to April 15.

Newark Liberty International saw more than 1.9 million passengers that month, but LaGuardia Airport didn’t even make the top 10.

According to the TSA, more than 72 million people flew out of the country’s airports from March to April, nearly a 5 percent increase over the same period last year. And they brought with them about 45 million bags (and one can only imagine how much in extra bag fees).

But don’t fear the crowds: The agency said more than 95 percent of people waited less than 20 minutes to be screened by the TSA.

