Suspect in ‘frightening’ Kew Garden Hills attack faces charges

Ronald Williams was arrested on a probation violation in South Carolina.

Police say Ronald Williams is a suspect in

Police say Ronald Williams is a suspect in the daylight attack of a Queens woman in Kew Garden Hills. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Alison Fox
The 21-year-old man accused of brutally attacking a Queens woman is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, authorities said.

Ronald Williams, who is homeless, fled to South Carolina following the attack and was arrested on an unrelated probation violation there on Tuesday, according to police and the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Williams is accused of following and severely beating a 52-year-old woman in broad daylight, waiting until just after she dropped her son off at school, according to prosecutors.

She was found at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Garden Hills at about 8:30 a.m. April 30.

The attack, which police have said was being investigated as a sexual assault, left the woman unconscious and unable to speak to investigators for days.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown called the attack in a statement “particularly frightening” because of the time of day it took place. Brown said Williams “pounced on her” and then spent “a week on the run.”

“We find this to be an extremely violent and random attack at a time of day that we wouldn’t normally see something like this,” Captain Elisa Anders from the NYPD’s Special Victims Division said last week.

