Le Tout Va Bien remains trés magnifique as one of the finest French bistros in Manhattan

If you’re in the mood for a night out where the martinis are as smooth as the staff is charming, then Le Tout Va Bien is your go-to spot.

This French bistro, owned by the oh-so-dashing Vincent Caro — who hails from Brittany, France — delivers an experience that’s as close to Paris as you’ll get without the jet lag.

Vincent, who’s also the mastermind behind Côté Soleil, Chez Olivia, and Bistro Eloise, has put his magic touch on the menu, blending traditional French bistro favorites with a few American classics. And let me tell you, it’s a match made in culinary heaven.

Let’s start with the drinks. The martinis here are nothing short of legendary, perfectly shaken and just the right amount of naughty.

Pair one with the Filet Mignon, a dish that’s so good, you’ll wonder why you ever settled for anything less. And don’t even get me started on the Steak Tartare—it’s the kind of dish you’ll be dreaming about long after the last bite.

But the delights don’t stop there. Vincent’s new menu also features Escargots Persillés (those little French snails swimming in garlic and parsley butter), a decadent Lobster Mac n’ Cheese that’s rich with truffled cream and cheddar, and a Boeuf Bourguignon that’s so tender it practically melts in your mouth. Picture braised grass-fed beef cheek in red wine, with bacon, mushrooms, and onions lounging atop Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Oui, s’il vous plaît!

Le Tout Va Bien also boasts a beverage program that’s très chic, with a carefully curated selection of French wines and classic cocktails like the Negroni and, of course, more martinis. Whether you choose to sit indoors in their cozy bistro setting or outdoors where you can people-watch to your heart’s content, you’re in for an evening of French elegance with a side of American flair.

And if you’re a theater buff, don’t miss their three-course Pré Theater Menu available daily from 4 to 7 p.m.. Or, if you’re more of a brunch aficionado, swing by on the weekend between 11 and 4 pm for a taste of their weekend brunch menu.

Le Tout Va Bien is more than just a meal—it’s an experience that transports you straight to the heart of France, with a little wink and a nod from the ever-handsome Vincent and his oh-so-French team. Bon appétit!

Le Tout Va Bien at 311 W 51st St., Midtown, letoutvabien.nyc, 212-265-0190.