Liz Cho, Eyewitness News anchor, was driving with suspended license, cops say

WABC-TV anchor Liz Cho was pulled over on the Upper West Side Monday and slapped with a charge of driving without a valid license, police said.

Cho, 45, was driving her 2016 BMW 535i near Riverside Drive and West 95th Street when an officer spotted her using an “electronic device” just after 10 a.m. When she pulled over, it turned out her license had been suspended.

Cho, who lives in Weston, Connecticut, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. She was given a desk appearance ticket and let go.

Cho is the co-anchor of Eyewitness News’ 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts. She started with Eyewitness News in 2003. Before that, she was an anchor for World News Now on ABC.