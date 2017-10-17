A teen with a machete was struck by an NYPD van as he ran from the cops Monday night in the Bronx, police said.

Two officers saw the 17-year-old engaged in a physical fight with one other person on the corner of East Kingsbridge Road and Grand Concourse in Fordham Manor shortly before 11 p.m., police said. The officers were driving north on Grand Concourse when they saw the fight.

The teen bolted, running south on one of the concrete islands in the multilane street, cops said. The officer driving the van made a U-turn to follow the suspect.

The teen then ran into the street, attempting to cross Grand Concourse, near East 193rd Street, but he tripped and fell, right in the path of the van, police said. The officer quickly hit the breaks and came to a stop right over the teen.

He was hit by the van’s undercarriage but was not hit by the wheels, according to police. He suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury and was in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

The machete was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges were pending against the teen.