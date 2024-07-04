Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the New York skyline once more on Thursday night, giving millions of New Yorkers one more thrill to close out Independence Day celebrations this year.

Whether you’re fortunate enough to watch “the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air” from the Hudson River waterfront, or from your living room couch, the extravaganza is sure to leave everyone in awe from the dazzling display, as well as the great entertainment leading up to the grand display.

Here’s what to know about this year’s big show:

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Thursday night, July 4

Hudson River waterfront

Watch live on NBC/Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET (actual fireworks at about 9:25 p.m.)

Fireworks FAQ

This year, there will be more than 60,000 shells, with over 30 colors, light up the night sky as only Macy’s can. Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, shared, “This year’s Fireworks will feature never before seen effects created for Macy’s, special surprise and delight moments, and an exciting musical score of summer’s greatest hits, inspiring our audience nationwide.

These never-before-seen fireworks will feature a red and blue alternating kaleidoscope, cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls, Saturn circles, crackling pistils, and special ghost pyro shooting off multiple hues. They were conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s Studios in collaboration with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

Macy’s new summer campaign, Summer’s Greatest Hits, inspires this year’s custom 25-minute musical score celebrating the season with summertime favorites. Produced and arranged by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents reimagining classic songs to create the ultimate summer soundtrack, featuring a variety of genres and decades and patriotic anthems.

Where can we watch the fireworks live?

Take in this fireworks spectacular along the Hudson River, at multiple locations listed below in Manhattan and New Jersey.

Manhattan: West Side Highway

Entry points at:

Christopher and Washington Streets

West 11th and Washington Streets

West 12th and Washington Streets

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

West 41st St. and 11th Avenue

Hoboken

Pier A Park, 100 Sinatra Drive

Maxwell Place Park, 1025 Maxwell Lane

Stevens Park, Hudson Street

Elysian Park, Hudson Street between 10th & 11th Streets

Visit Macys.com for additional entry and viewing details, ADA viewing and watercraft viewing.

How do I get to the viewing sites?

Mass transit is always the best way to get there. Take the A/C/E trains on the 8th Avenue line, which are within walking distance of the West Side viewing sites; Brooklyn-bound A and C trains, however, will run on the F line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Jay Street-MetroTech between 9:45 p.m. Thursday night and 5 a.m Friday, July 5.

The 7, F and L trains will also get you to the fireworks from Brooklyn and Queens.

Note that all subways and buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on July 4, so allow for additional travel time. The MTA will increase service on the 7, L and 42nd Street shuttles during the evening hours; additional A and F trains will operate after the fireworks conclude.

For a glimpse of the fireworks from the other side of the Hudson, take the PATH train to Hoboken.

What streets will be closed during the extravaganza?

Don’t even think about driving to the West Side to watch the fireworks! According to Time Out New York, the NYPD will shut down numerous roadways to accommodate the crowds viewing the fireworks from the waterfront, including the three major north-south arteries in the neighborhood: the West Side Highway/West Street, 11th Avenue and 12th Avenues between Spring and West 46th Streets.

Clarkson, Christopher and Charles Streets between West and Greenwich Streets in the West Village and SoHo will also be closed. You can also expect to find closures west of 10th Avenue along West 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th, 34th 40th, 41st and 44th streets.

What can I bring to the viewing sites?

You want to arrive early to secure a good spot; note that lawn chairs, blankets, backpacks, or other large bags will not be allowed into the public viewing locations for security reasons.

Viewers from New York City are subject to a search by the NYPD and all viewing locations are subject to change at any time by NYPD.

Who’s performing?

During the show leading up to the fireworks extravaganza, Macy’s is rolling out a great, diverse lineup of performers who will delight the audience with live and pre-recorded performances.

Musical guests include Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Mickey Guyton, and The War and Treaty.