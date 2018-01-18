A Bronx man beat his 4-year-old daughter with an aluminum bat because he was upset with her mother, police said.

Noel Morales, 32, admitted to hitting his daughter three times with the bat on Saturday, Jan. 13, inside their Morrison Avenue apartment, between Watson and Westchester avenues, in Soundview, cops said. The girl’s mom was at work at the time. When she returned home and found her daughter with several injuries, she rushed her to the hospital, according to police.

The 4-year-old girl remained in an intensive care unit on Wednesday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan with a torn liver, internal bleeding and other injuries.

Morales was arrested Monday and charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

He allegedly told detectives he had an argument with the girl’s mom and attacked the girl when she “started to play,” police said.