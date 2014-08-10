Man charged with stabbing wife to death among cheating rumors

The Queens couple had two daughters.

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, first attacking her inside their car and then following her onto a Bronx street after she fled in order to finish the job on Saturday night.

Nazir Khan allegedly stabbed his wife, Amarita Khan, multiple times before he was arrested near his 23-year-old wife’s body about 6:15 p.m., police said.

His mother, Nafeeza Khan, said her son suspected Amarita had been cheating on him.

Nazir was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Jamaica, Queens couple had two daughters, ages 5 and 1, said Nazir’s mother, Nafeeza.

“I never accept my son would do this,” Nafeeza Khan, 43, said in a phone interiew. “I love Amarita as a daughter.”

She said Nazir, who works for the Transportation Security Administration at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, was “shocked” when he found out his wife may have been cheating.

“My son loved her so much,” she said. “Everybody is left shocked.”

Nafeeza Khan said she will take custody of the children. It was unclear what the couple was doing in the Bronx on Saturday night.

