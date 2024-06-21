Brooklyn shooting leaves man in critical condition

Detectives from Brooklyn South and Police from the 77th Precinct investigate the shooting of a 52 year old male. Paramedics removed the man to Methdist Hospital in critical condition.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old man in critical condition Thursday night.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred in front of 323 Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights, just a few blocks from the Brooklyn Museum, on June 20 at approximately 10:05 p.m.

After a series of gunshots were fired, officers from 77th Precinct rushed to the scene where they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, including his head, police sources said.

EMS was on site and rushed the man to Methodist Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Preliminary reports say a firearm was recovered inside a vehicle at the scene, though police could not confirm a motive just yet.

Meanwhile, the male suspects were seen fleeing eastbound on Lincoln Place before cops arrived. Witnesses observed detectives canvassing a ride sharing car for clues throughout the night.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.