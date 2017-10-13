An Apple store employee handed over $58,000 worth of iPhones to a man pretending to be messenger in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The man went into the store at West 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea on Sept. 14 shortly after 9 a.m. He claimed to be a messenger there for a pickup, and the employee gave him three boxes of iPhones, according to police.

The boxes had $58,000 worth of phones in them, cops said.

The suspect left the store and fled in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.

The NYPD released surveillance footage Friday of him in the store.