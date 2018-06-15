A woman struck another woman in the face with a large metal box and called her a “white b----” in TriBeCa, police said Thursday.

The attack happened outside 77 Warren St., between West Broadway and Greenwich Street, at about 11:50 a.m. on May 31, police said. The two women did not know each other, cops said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by the NYPD on Thursday night.

🚨Please assist us in identifying the below shown female perpetrator who hit a 57-year-old female victim in the face with a large metal box and made an anti-white statement. If you recognize her call our 🕵🏽‍♂️ at 212-334-0635 or #800577tips pic.twitter.com/9SPttdSXPn — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) June 15, 2018

The victim, who is 57 years old, was taken to an area hospital and treated for a cut on her face, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.