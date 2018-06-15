LATEST PAPER
Woman struck in face with metal box in alleged bias attack, NYPD says

A woman called the 57-year-old victim a “white b----” police said.

Police said a woman, above, hit another woman in the face with a metal box in an apparent bias attack on May 31. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A woman struck another woman in the face with a large metal box and called her a “white b----” in TriBeCa, police said Thursday.

The attack happened outside 77 Warren St., between West Broadway and Greenwich Street, at about 11:50 a.m. on May 31, police said. The two women did not know each other, cops said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by the NYPD on Thursday night.

The victim, who is 57 years old, was taken to an area hospital and treated for a cut on her face, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

