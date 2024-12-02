Manhattan borough president’s race: State Sen. Hoylman-Sigal launches new bid for seat in 2025

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal is making another run for Manhattan borough president in next year’s Democratic primary, the legislator announced on Monday.

Hoylman-Sigal is once again vying for the post after coming in second place to the position’s current occupant — Mark Levine — in a 2021 ranked-choice primary. But this time, Hoylman-Sigal will not be facing off against Levine, as the current borough president is running for city comptroller. Levine’s bid for comptroller follows current Comptroller Brad Lander announcing a run for mayor earlier this year.

In a statement, Hoylman-Sigal pitched himself as someone who will build on his predecessor’s record while forging a new path forward for Manhattan.

“From Morningside Heights to Chinatown, Harlem to the West Village — Manhattan is the epicenter of culture, progress, and prosperity,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “Manhattanites deserve a Borough President who will build on Mark Levine’s work and move the borough forward. That’s what I’m running to deliver.”

The state lawmaker said his campaign would focus on issues for Manhattanites, such as housing costs, the city’s mental health crisis, and keeping the streets safe.

“There’s a feeling of insecurity on our streets and in our subways and a growing concern that people are falling through the cracks and not getting the help they need,” he said. “Whether it’s dangerous e-bikes, never-ending scaffolding, or people struggling with mental health crises or addiction, there’s work to be done to make our city more livable for everyone. I’m running on my record to make Manhattan a more safe and affordable place where people can thrive.”

Hoylman-Sigal joins a race that already includes East Side Council Member Keith Powers (D), who is term-limited out of the council after next year.

Hoylman-Sigal has served in Albany’s upper chamber since 2012. He is one of the Senate’s most vocal lawmakers and has fought for issues such as strengthening tenant protections, securing mental health funding, and combating illegal guns.

As chair of the chamber’s Judiciary Committee, Hoylman-Sigal notably played a central role in blocking Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first pick as chief judge for the state Court of Appeals, Hector LaSalle, in 2023. He also took on James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden, by pushing to end the arena’s generous property tax exemption last year.

Hoylman-Sigal lives in Greenwich Village with his husband, David and two daughters, Lucy and Silvia. If elected to the post, he would be the first LGBTQ+ Manhattan beep.