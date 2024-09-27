Manhattan co-op unit available for purchase at historic Hotel des Artistes for $5.45 million

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A luxurious co-op unit is now available for purchase for $5.45 million at the 17-story-tall Hotel des Artistes, located at 1 W. 67th St. in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Unit 606607 has six total rooms, including two bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit has central air-conditioning, a dishwasher, a washer, a dryer and custom and walk-in closets. Whoever ends up residing there will also have access to a private storage unit and bike storage. Additionally, the unit has a staff room on the floor, with a full bathroom.

Amenities at the building include a gym, a basketball court, racquetball facilities, a pool, a common garden, a common roof deck, an on-site restaurant, known as “The Leopard,” building laundry facilities and full-time concierge and doorman services. Pets are also allowed for Hotel des Artistes residents.

According to the updated listing from the real estate firm Compass Real Estate, which is handling the listing for this unit, a 25% minimum down payment is required. In addition to the price for the unit, there are monthly maintenance costs of $9,198.

Numerous schools are located within half a mile of the hotel. Such local schools include P.S. 452, for kids from preschool to fifth grade, and the K-12 Special Music School. Public high schools in the are for grades 9-12 include Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music, Art and Performing Arts, the High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice, the High School of Arts and Technology and the Urban Assembly School for Media Studies. Private schools in the area include York Prep School and Fusion Academy Manhattan – Lincoln Center, for grades 6-12, and Fusion Academy Lc: Manhattan – Lincoln Center, for grades 7-12.

Built in 1917, the Hotel des Artistes is a historic residential building. In over a century of operation, the building has been home to dozens of noteworthy individuals, including several artists and writers. Some former hotel residents include actor Gary Oldman, artists Norman Rockwell and LeRoy Neiman, politician John Lindsay and writers Edna Ferber, Elizabeth Hardwick and Margaret Widdemer.