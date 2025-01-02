Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the suspect accused of slashing his ex-girlfriend before shoving her onto a subway track in Harlem last fall, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Michael Blount, 29, allegedly tracked his ex-girlfriend and her teenage daughters to a Harlem deli at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 5 after harassing her by phone. After purchasing a single razor blade, according to the indictment, he allegedly followed the family to the nearby A train station on West 125 Street at St. Nicholas Avenue.

On the station’s southbound platform, law enforcement sources said, Blount allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair and slashed at her neck mere feet from her daughters. The woman fought back but nonetheless suffered several slash wounds across her face.

The altercation ended when police say Blount shoved her onto the tracks. The victim’s daughters were able to pull her back up to the platform just two minutes before an arriving train pulled into the station.

The victim underwent plastic surgery for her injuries. prosecutors said.

“As alleged, Michael Blount brutally slashed his ex-girlfriend before pushing her onto the train tracks in front of her teenage daughters,” DA Bragg said. “Despite what must have been a terrifying attack, one of her daughters was able to pull her mother from the tracks, likely saving her life.”

In the weeks following the brutal attack, authorities said, Blount allegedly harassed both the victim and her daughters via phone calls and text messages. Following an investigation, police arrested him on Dec. 24.

Blount is facing attempted murder charges.

Bragg advises anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence to call his office for help, at 212-335-4308.