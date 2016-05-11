Martin Luciano arrested in Upper East Side road rage stabbing, NYPD says

Martin Luciano, of Freeport, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

A 24-year-old man was charged on Wednesday with stabbing another man 11 times on the Upper East Side following extreme road rage, police said.

Martin Luciano, of Freeport, was charged with attempted murder and assault for the April 23 attack.

Police said that Luciano got violent after walking up to the 45-year-old victim’s car at about 11:15 p.m. on East 61st Street, near York Avenue. He then got back in his own Toyota Camry and sped off.

Witnesses at the time said the victim had actually initiated by trying to drag Luciano out of his car, but the suspect retaliated, a law enforcement official said.

After he was stabbed, police said the victim got back into his car and tried to drive off, but didn’t make it far. He crashed his Toyota Corolla into a marked Mercedes-Benz SUV near the corner of East 76th Street and Madison Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Luciano was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.