Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Here’s the many NYC community events to mark the special day

Celebrate New York at one of these MLK Day events across the city.

The nation is gearing up to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20 and New York City is no different.

Organizations across the city stand poised to honor his legacy with an array of events that champion unity, inclusion, and community service.

From heart-stirring musical tributes to hands-on projects, the weekend promises an inspiring blend of reflection and action, inviting all New Yorkers to join in the pursuit of Dr. King’s dream of a more equitable world.

Here is a list of local concerts, family-friendly activities, and celebrations honoring Dr. King’s dream:

Young People’s Chorus of New York City Musical Tribute

On Jan. 18, the world-renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City will present a stirring concert at Brick Presbyterian Church, featuring collaborations with the esteemed Harvard Glee Club and acclaimed baritone Lester Lynch. Set to start at 4 p.m., this free concert explores themes of belonging and inclusion, echoing Dr. King’s vision for a world united in peace.

Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez expressed his commitment to embodying Dr. King’s dream.

“At YPC, we strive every day to bring this vision to life, creating a space where children of all backgrounds can thrive, grow, and feel they belong,” Núñez said in a statement.

The program will include an eclectic repertoire featuring performances of U2’s “MLK,” spirituals, and inspirational compositions, culminating in a rousing rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Harmony in Art

Join Children’s Museum of Manhattan in celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day through creative expression from Jan. 18 to 20. for the “Love Beyond Borders” mural project. Locals can add their ideas, drawings and collages to create a community mural that embodies our shared dreams for a better world.

The art day takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Artists can also participate in the “Hands of Hope Community Wreath,” a hands-on art project in which they contribute to a wreath representing Dr. King’s vision for love and justice.

Sessions for the wreath activity are scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for children ages 5 and younger.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum Festival

The celebration continues on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, with a two-day festival at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Families can partake in interactive events including shadow puppet performances by Nehprii Amenii, community art-making and a volunteer service project organized by Repair the World.

Notable highlights include a musical protest march led by Brooklyn-based artist Fyütch and story time sessions with author Megan Madison, ensuring that the spirit of activism continues to resonate with younger generations.

For those looking for an educational experience, the museum will host “A King’s Quest: Fact Finding Fun about Dr. King,” allowing participants to delve into Dr. King’s complex legacy through an interactive scavenger hunt filled with riddles and clues.

Community Service and Environmental Education

In line with Dr. King’s call for service, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation invites residents to partake in a day of service. Throughout January, informational displays about Dr. King will be featured at various Long Island State Park locations, culminating in a litter cleanup event on Jan. 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Prospect Park Alliance will host activities at the Prospect Park Audubon Center on Jan. 20, promoting nature education and the importance of environmental stewardship as a means of honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Apollo Theater’s MLK Celebration

On Jan. 19 at 2 p.m., the historic Apollo Theater will host its 19th annual celebration of Dr. King in partnership with WNYC. This event promises to be an inspiring gathering featuring powerful performances that reflect on Dr. King’s enduring impact on culture and society.

Free tickets are available through the Apollo’s box office at apollotheater.org.

Day of Service

Join UJA-Federation and the greater New York community for the annual MLK Day of Service on Jan. 20. This event honors Dr. King’s legacy and the historic bond between the Black and Jewish communities through meaningful service.

Participants can choose which volunteer projects they’d like to participate in. Events include packing food, assembling hygiene kits, and sorting essentials for new mothers. The projects will take place in each borough, giving every local an opportunity to lend a helping hand. Additionally, attendees can take part in bridge-building programs aimed at strengthening community relations.

Sign-ups are available online at ujafedny.org.

MLK Day Clean-Up

Honor MLK’s legacy through environmental stewardship on Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Snug Harbor on Staten Island by cleaning up the shoreline, removing litter and debris to protect local wildlife and enhance the coastal ecosystem. The event is free, but registration is required.

After the cleanup, enjoy a complimentary tour of the Carl Grillo Glass House as a thank-you to volunteers.

This event is open to all ages; participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and clothing that can get dirty. A chaperone is required for volunteers under 18. Supplies will be provided.

About MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday first observed in 1986, honors the work of the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. Dr. King is remembered for his fervently protesting racial discrimination in federal and state law and civil society. His work — along with that of his wife, the late Coretta Scott King — to major legislative change in the U.S. This year marks the 39th annual observation of the holiday.

This weekend, New Yorkers are encouraged to engage in these events and reflect on the ongoing work necessary to fulfill his vision of equality and justice for all.

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day coinicides with the second inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States. He will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol at noon on Jan. 20.