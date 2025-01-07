Mayor Adams suggests issue with feds’ discovery of more criminal activity in his corruption case, but won’t say what it is

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams suggested Tuesday that something rotten is happening with the federal criminal case against him— something so obvious that, he argued, the late blind musician Ray Charles would be able to see it.

Hizzoner, who was indicted on federal corruption charges in September, made the remarks during his weekly news conference on Tuesday when asked to respond to federal prosecutors’ new allegations that they have uncovered “additional criminal conduct” by him and others.

“Even Ray Charles could see what’s going on,” Adams said.

The federal prosecutors, with the Manhattan US Attorney’s office, disclosed the information in a Monday night legal filing. The prosecutors submitted the court document in response to a December filing by Adams’ attorneys requesting federal District Judge Dale Ho force them to turn over a slew of evidence ahead of the mayor’s April trial.

However, prosecutors did not specify the alleged misconduct that they had discovered or name the other individuals involved.

But the mayor, who has often suggested the charges against him are politically motivated, refused to say what he believes is wrong with the latest accusations of possible misconduct. Instead, he referred the question to his defense attorney, Alex Spiro.

“The greatest level of discipline that I have ever experienced in my entire life is not to respond to all of this,” Adams said. “I have an attorney; he told me from the start, ‘You need to be disciplined, Eric. I know you’re used to fighting and defending yourself, but you need to be disciplined.'”

The feds’ latest revelation follows Manhattan federal prosecutors’ comments in October that Adams himself could face a superseding indictment in the case and that it is “quite likely” others will be charged as well.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, soliciting foreign campaign donations, and wire fraud. He is set to go on trial on April 21, right in the middle of his re-election campaign.

Prosecutors allege Adams accepted unregistered luxury travel perks and illegal campaign donations from a Turkish government official and businessmen for nearly a decade in exchange for favors. They say Adams used his influence as the Democratic mayoral nominee in fall 2021 to greenlight a Turkish consulate high-rise that had failed fire safety inspections.

In addition to maintaining his innocence, Adams has repeatedly suggested without evidence that he was charged because President Biden’s Justice Department has it out for him. The mayor has posited the indictment was retribution for his frequent criticisms of how Biden has handled immigration — specifically, the influx of well over 200,000 migrants to the city since 2022.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has also accused Biden’s DOJ of politically targetting him, has publicly sympathized with Adams’ case. The incoming president, who will be sworn in later this month, even suggested late last year that he is open to pardoning Adams should the mayor be convicted.