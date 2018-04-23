A 28-year-old man was stabbed several times in the back by a FedEx employee on a busy midtown street Monday, police said.

The victim, who police believe works in the area, was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man near the corner of 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue at about 1:40 p.m.

The suspect appeared to be working for FedEx at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.

A FedEx spokesman said in an email that the company “were shocked to learn about the incident in Manhattan today and our thoughts go out to the individual who was injured. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.”