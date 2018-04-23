News FedEx employee repeatedly stabs man in the back in Midtown, police say The incident occurred near the corner of 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue. After a stabbing in midtown on Monday, the 28-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was in serious, but stable condition, according to police. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / JaysonPhotography By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 23, 2018 6:06 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 28-year-old man was stabbed several times in the back by a FedEx employee on a busy midtown street Monday, police said. The victim, who police believe works in the area, was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man near the corner of 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. The suspect appeared to be working for FedEx at the time of the incident. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was in serious, but stable condition, police said. The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear. A FedEx spokesman said in an email that the company “were shocked to learn about the incident in Manhattan today and our thoughts go out to the individual who was injured. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.” By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.