Police are looking for any information regarding the disappearance of a Bellevue nurse who has been missing for nearly two years.

Mahfuza Rahman, 30, was last seen leaving the hospital on Dec. 8, 2015, police said, but she was only reported missing three months later by her co-workers. Rahman’s husband had told the hospital that she was taking time off work to care for her parents in Bangladesh, but police have since learned that wasn’t true, the NYPD said.

Rahman, her husband and their daughter lived in the Bronx on East 198th Street, near Creston Avenue.

Rahman’s body has not been found, but investigators believe she is dead, Det. Malcolm Reiman said in a January interview with PIX 11.

“All of her activities, which were very regular, stopped,” he said.

Her husband is possibly a person of interest, an NYPD spokesman said. Detectives investigating the case told PIX 11 that he bought a camping hatchet and packing tape on Dec. 10, 2015. He and Rahman’s daughter are believed to be in Bangladesh.