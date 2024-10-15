Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Having two hometown teams in the MLB playoffs is not just a win for Yankees and Mets fans, but also a home run for NYC’s economy.

Some New Yorkers might grimace (no pun intended) at seeing the 7 train packed on Mets game day, or the sidewalks overflowing with people outside Stan’s Sports Bar on River Avenue when the Yankees are at bat. But all of this is good economic news for Big Apple residents, whether they are baseball fans or not, according to local economic and tourism experts.

In fact, based on research from the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), both teams are hitting the dollars out of the park for New York.

A new analysis from the NYCEDC found that the Yankees’ 2024 postseason games generate an economic impact of $25 million per home game. The Mets, meanwhile, are stirring up an economic slam of $20.1 million per game (some might say, thanks in part to a particularly purple fast-food mascot).

NYCEDC officials explained that much of this double-hitting analysis accounts for ticket sales, spending from over 27,000 visitors from outside of NYC for each playoff home game, and additional earnings for seasonal employees at the team parks.

“There’s nothing like playoff baseball, and with the Mets and Yankees advancing, New Yorkers are buzzing with excitement, while the city is set to see a huge economic boom,” said Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of the NYCEDC. “MLB postseason games stimulate our local economy, brings visitors to New York City, and we would love nothing more than a deep postseason run for both teams.”

This impact, NYCEDC experts say, stimulates growth in the local economy, creates opportunities and jobs for New Yorkers and spending that is then reinvested across all the boroughs, not only Queens and Bronx.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, agreed that the postseason games are great for the city.

“When the Mets and Yankees are both in the postseason, it’s great for our city and an economic boon for many of our city’s bars and their workers because people are out watching the games, rooting on their teams, and spending money,” he said.

Batting for the bucks in Queens

The Mets are doing great on the field, but when it comes to the business of sports in Queens, the playoffs are no match for the US Open, when tourists and tennis fans stay in town for days at a stretch, book local hotels and patronize restaurants and stores. However, the playoffs are nothing to snuff at, especially when it comes to the lodging industry.

Hotel rooms in Flushing have been filling up fast, but not only because its game time. October is a busy month for tourism in New York due to crisp weather and high-profile events and activities, like marathons and festivals, explained Rob MacKay, deputy director of community at the Queens Economic Development Corporation and the Queens Tourism Council.

“October is a great month for tourism in NYC,“ MacKay said. “There are a lot of events that bring people here. I think it’s a great month to be in New York. So in general, compared to January and February, this is already a full month and prices are already high so most of your healthy hotels will be averaging over 90% occupancy. Some of them will fill up completely, without a doubt.”

Visiting teams, umpires and media stay at area hotels, too, during the playoffs, MacKay explained, which adds significantly to the local economy.

The international cuisine on Main Street offers an enormous — and delicious — opportunity to have dinner or lunch before or after a playoff game, although Mets fans can enjoy an array of good eats in the stadium itself.

Even driving and car-sharing to the stadium stimulate the economy by giving more work to employees.

“People will take Uber and taxis, others will drive, all that’s an extra day of work for people in the parking lot. And it’s an extra day of work for people in the stadium,” MacKay explained.

What about the Bronx Bombers?

The economy is bustling in the Bronx, too, during the playoffs.

“Anytime the Yankees are in the playoffs there is a certain buzz in the neighborhood,” said Trey Jenkins, executive director of the 161st Street Business Improvement District (BID). “This year is no different, especially since the Yankees are in the ALCS for the first time since 2022 after missing the playoffs last year.”

On game day, packed sports bars in the area generate money, contributing to the millions estimated to support the city’s economy.

Stan’s Sports Bar is arguably the best way to eyeball the impact a Yankees game has on the borough’s and city’s economy.

“A good measure of the impact of the series is seeing how packed a sports bar like Stan’s is when the game is going on and how you can’t walk on the sidewalk because there literally is a watch party happening for those who can’t get inside the stadium,” Jenkins explained. “The impact is huge for our businesses.”

Jenn Puglia, a self-proclaimed “die-hard Yankees fan” from Staten Island, said she loves making the trip up north with her family to see her favorite team play. She makes a day out of it with her husband and kids, whether they are there for regular game time, just like she did when attending a playoff game in the late 90s.

“We go to Stan’s Sports Bar, then to to the team store and shop,” she said. “They we’ll visit Monument Park, get food, and sit and watch batting practice.”

Puglia is one of many New Yorkers and tourists who unwittingly support local businesses that line the BID near Yankee Stadium.

“The impact is pretty big,” Jenkins said. “We do not have actual figures, but we have two sports bars that opened at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for game one of the ALCS against the Guardians. The first pitch for the game was at 7:38 p.m. That’s a lot of food, drink and souvenirs that can be bought in the six to five hours before the game.”

What would a Subway Series mean for NYC’s economy?

The Mets and Yankees need just three more wins each to advance to the World Series and give New York City its first truly meaningful Subway Series since they last met in the 2000 World Series.

A possible Subway Series would likely generate a bit more business for hotels in Queens, MacKay said.

In the Bronx, it could mean one of the most profitable years for business along the 161st Street BID.

“If we get four home games the impact is substantial for our businesses,” Jenkins said. “Add on a possible World Series run and this year should rank as one of the most profitable years in recent memory for some of our businesses.”

Meanwhile, Rigie, of the Hospitality Alliance, is hoping for a Subway Series, and gave a special shoutout to other hometown teams.

“Let’s hope we can cheer to a Subway Series,” he said. “Plus, cheering on the amazing Liberty in the Finals and the NBA, NFL and NHL seasons happening, it’s an exciting time for NYC sports, so folks should be out supporting their favorite teams and local bars.”