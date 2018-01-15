Martin Luther King Jr. Day protests: For Ravi Ragbir, Rally Against Racism

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — because it was a day off for many, because of the peaceful resistance King preached, or a combination of the two — saw activists and politicians battle chilly weather to fight for their causes.

In Washington Square Park, a noon rally found protesters demanding the release of immigrant rights leaders Ravi Ragbir and Jean Montrevil. After a Jericho walk around Ai Weiwei's "Arch," hundreds gathered in nearby Judson Memorial Church alongside Ragbir’s wife, Amy Gottlieb.

At 3 p.m., Rally Against Racism also takes on immigration, with attendees gathering to protest President Donald Trump's "shithole" comment, in reference to Haiti and African countries.