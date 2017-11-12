Police were looking for a woman on Sunday who was captured on surveillance video mailing back a pair of pricey stolen photographs to a Queens museum.

The woman, in her 20s and seen wearing glasses and a dark cap, was captured on the video at a Williamsburg shipping store, mailing the box of prints — valued at $105,000 — to MoMA PS-1 in Long Island City, police said.

A museum employee first noticed the missing photographs, by artist Carolee Schneemann, on Oct. 30. The museum got them back in the mail on Nov. 3, police said.

According to MoMA PS-1, Schneemann is one of the most influential artists of the second part of the 20th century. Her exhibit, Carolee Schneemann: Kinetic Painting, runs through March 2018.

There were no signs of forced entry at the museum and it was not immediately clear how they were stolen.