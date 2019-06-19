LATEST PAPER
Anti-Muslim messages spray-painted onto Brooklyn elementary school, NYPD says

The man seen in the above surveillance footage is accused of writing hateful messages on a school in Sheepshead Bay on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Police are looking for a man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim messages on the doors of an elementary school in Brooklyn earlier this week. 

The man wrote the hateful graffiti on multiple entrances to P.S. 52, on East 29th Street and Voorhies Avenue, in Sheepshead Bay shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. 

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is believed to about 60 years old, Tuesday night.

One of the hateful statements also was spray-painted onto a bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue, City Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who represents Sheepshead Bay, said.

“We cannot and will not tolerate hate of any kind in New York City,” Deutsch tweeted on Monday. “I’ve reported this to the @NYPD61Pct, and I’m grateful for their quick response.”

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

