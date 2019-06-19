News Anti-Muslim messages spray-painted onto Brooklyn elementary school, NYPD says The man seen in the above surveillance footage is accused of writing hateful messages on a school in Sheepshead Bay on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 19, 2019 8:52 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are looking for a man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim messages on the doors of an elementary school in Brooklyn earlier this week. The man wrote the hateful graffiti on multiple entrances to P.S. 52, on East 29th Street and Voorhies Avenue, in Sheepshead Bay shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is believed to about 60 years old, Tuesday night. One of the hateful statements also was spray-painted onto a bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue, City Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who represents Sheepshead Bay, said. I was just alerted to hateful graffiti spray-painted onto a bus shelter on Nostrand Avenue. We cannot and will not tolerate hate of any kind in New York City.I’ve reported this to the @NYPD61Pct, and I’m grateful for their quick response. pic.twitter.com/Tf6cSUOu0i— Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) June 17, 2019 “We cannot and will not tolerate hate of any kind in New York City,” Deutsch tweeted on Monday. “I’ve reported this to the @NYPD61Pct, and I’m grateful for their quick response.” The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.