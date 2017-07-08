New Jersey man kills, dismembers girlfriend, dumps body parts in Hudson River, officials say

The torso of his girlfriend was found off the coast of Red Hook, police said.

The boyfriend of a New Jersey woman, whose headless torso was discovered floating off the coast of Red Hook, was arrested and charged with her murder, officials said Friday.

Raphael Lolos, 40, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, is accused of murdering and dismembering 31-year-old Jenny Londono, of Edgewater, New Jersey, the Bergen County prosecutor’s office said.

Lolos then discarded her remains in the Hudson River, prosecutors said. Londono’s badly decomposed torso was found on June 27, 2017. It had a Sanskrit tattoo on the right hip that investigators were able to use to identify her, officials said.

A woman’s leg was found days later in the Hudson River near the Upper West Side, the NYPD said. Investigators were waiting for DNA confirmation to know if it belonged to Londono.

Lolos also used Londono’s credit cards until he was arrested on Thursday, July 6, 2017, prosecutors said.

He was charged with murder, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension, credit card fraud and stalking, prosecutors said.