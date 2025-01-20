New York Attorney General’s office adds Director of Muslim Affairs to the team

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has expanded its team to include a first-ever Director of Muslim Affairs.

Long Island resident Mohammad Awais officially started the role on Dec. 6, 2024. In this position, Awais will work with Muslim communities across New York, address their needs, and connect them with OAG’s various resources on civil rights, housing, workers’ rights, consumer protection, and more.

“New York is home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the country, and I am proud to welcome the Office of the Attorney General’s first-ever Director of Muslim Affairs to work with Muslim communities across the state,” said AG James. “From Buffalo to Brooklyn, Muslim communities across the state have grown over the years and contribute meaningfully to our neighborhoods, as they have done for generations. This new role will help my office ensure that Muslim New Yorkers’ voices are heard, their needs are met, and their rights are protected.”

The new role, created by James, comes at a time when Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate is on the rise. This position is part of the OAG’s Intergovernmental Affairs team, which focuses on connecting with New York’s diverse communities, including Latino, Jewish, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI), and LGBTQ+ communities.

The role will expand upon the Attorney General’s existing work with Muslim communities; James has held and attended town halls, iftars, and other community events for New York’s Muslim communities.

For more information on the OAG, visit ag.ny.gov.